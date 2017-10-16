Almost all houses in Gyumri historical center sold out

Immediately after the launch of Karen Karapetyan’s project of turning “Kumayri” reserve into a tourist center, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan, visiting Moscow, had urged Armenian entrepreneurs to come and make an investment in Gyumri historical center.

Aravot.am asked Gyumri Mayor whether there are other entrepreneurs, who have responded to his offer besides “Tashir Group” owner Samvel Karapetyan.

“A lot of people have come and still come. They come and say – give us lands. I feel pleased, people have come, bought houses on the street, when I tell the foundation that this person has come and wants this house, they reply – it is sold out already. It is very good, I speak about Rustaveli Street, nothing at all has remained on Shiraz Street, people even quarrel on who should buy that apartment or that building. Imagine, this kind of situation. Soon enough all this will become evident, forasmuch as they bring the projects, correspond, for the construction to begin”, informed Samvel Balasanyan.

Nune AREVSHATYAN