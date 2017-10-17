EU helps Armenian cities of Vayk and Spitak be more energy efficient and embrace green energy

The EU-funded “Covenant of Mayors Demonstration Projects” programme has supported the modernisation of 9 blocks of flats in the Armenian cities of Vayk and Spitak.

The project involves the implementation of energy-saving and energy-efficient measures in 35 blocks of flats and public buildings in the cities of Vayk and Spitak, as well as the installation of LED lamps in entrance halls, staircases and yards. Additionally, it is planned to install solar panels in the kindergarten in Spitak to provide autonomous heat and electric power supply. It will help to significantly cut energy bills and will be more energy efficient.

The “Covenant of Mayors Demonstration Projects” programme supports small towns that have signed up to the Covenant of Mayors initiative to implement energy efficiency projects identified within their Sustainable Energy Action Plans, with grants as well as technical assistance.