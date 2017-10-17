Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 15:38 | October 17 2017
Eduard Sharmazanov’s response to Samed Seidov

“Armenia has always been for a peaceful and negotiated settlement of the issue and has never set preconditions in this context”, Vice Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia Eduard Sharmazanov told Aravot.am, responding to the Azerbaijani MP.

Let us remind that in an interview with Azerbaijani mass media Samed Seidov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the PACE, referring to the meeting between Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev in Switzerland, claimed that Armenia went for negotiations by putting the preconditions aside.

“But that does not mean that the agreements reached repeatedly on the presidents’ level in the presence of the supreme representatives of the co-chairing countries should not be implemented continuously, moreover, it is inappropriate to present those agreements as preconditions of the Armenian side”, said the Vice Speaker.

Nelly GRIGORYAN

