NATO is not against Turkey’s acquisition of C 400 from Russia

Delegates of a set of European countries have expressed their concerns and disagreement relative to Turkey’s acquisition of C 400 systems from the Russian Federation during NATO Parliamentary Assembly taken place from 6 to 9 of October, in Bucharest.

Let us remind you that Turkey is a NATO member state. “When this question was given also to NATO Secretary General, Mr. Stoltenberg, his answer was rather moderate. He noted that each member state decides on its own what supplementary means it should possess. Assuredly, there was a view in place, constituting that C 400 systems are not encompassed in NATO anti-aircraft and missile defense systems, however, there was no deep criticism with relation to the acquisition of those systems present”, informed the President of the Permanent Committee on Defence and Security of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Koryun Nahapetyan.

They have addressed also the referendum of Iraqi Kurdistan. The sides have expressed themselves rather discreetly – refraining from increasing tension and having a new hotbed of clashes.

Nelly GRIGORYAN