Opportunity for Armenian companies with innovative ideas

Armenian companies with innovative solutions in precision engineering and the internet of things are invited to participate in the Hannover Messe 2018 trade fair and in a roadshow in Germany which will take place between 17 and 28 April 2018.

The EU-funded project on “Support to SME Development in Armenia” (SMEDA) will choose up to four companiesto present their business at the fair in Hannover, where they will share a stand with representatives from the Armenia’s Ministry of Economic Development and Investments and Free Economic Zones.

Companies should apply by 7 November 2017.

Hannover Messe has been the world’s most important industrial technology trade fair and largest capital goods exhibition for many years. In 2017 it attracted 6,000 exhibitors, 150 speakers and 225,000 visitors and hosted 1,400 events.

The selected companies will have a chance to network with relevant and potential partners, senior officials, investors and clients, not only from Europe but also from all over the world. In addition, the selected companies will participate in a two-day workshop in February-March 2018. The workshop will be designed to prepare the companies to present at the Hannover Messe.

Costs related to event participation (travel expenses, accommodation, insurance, visa, participation fee, booth construction, marketing fee, etc.) are covered by SMEDA. The selected companies will need to cover up to €200 in costs for the production of their marketing materials (based on a joint concept) and the cost of the meals during the event.

More information on the application procedure can be found here.