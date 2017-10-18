Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 12:02 | October 18 2017
Armenia to discuss the role of constitutional courts in overcoming constitutional conflicts at EU-supported conference

On 19-21 October, the Constitutional Court of Armenia and the Conference of Constitutional Control Organs of the Countries of New Democracy will hold an international conference on “The Role of the Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts”.  The event will take place in the country’s capital Yerevan.

Vice-President of the Venice Commission, Herdis Kjerulf Thorgeirsdottir, will be participating in the conference.

This activity falls in the framework of the Partnership for Good Governance (PGG) for Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus, funded by the European Union and the Council of Europe and implemented by the Council of Europe.

