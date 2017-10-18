What does being European mean?

What is happening in Ukraine nowadays is pitiful and instructive. The country seems to have made a European choice, but citizens do not benefit from it, they still complain about corruption, injustice, poverty, they are so extremely dissatisfied that are ready to go out again and make another “maidan”. Therefore, either the choice was wrong, or that choice was European only in outward manifestations. I’m inclined to the second answer.

Being European is wonderful. But let’s think about what it really means. It is difficult to define it, but I can approach the problem from the other end. One can be European and not have a visa-free regime with the European Union. One can be European and avoid unnecessary fights with Russia. Be European and not welcome homosexuality propaganda. Be European and be loyal to own family. Be European and treat neighbouring Iranians like brothers. Be European and be proud, to be Armenian, Armenian citizen. Be European and appreciate the spiritual values created by your people for centuries.

In short, what is presented as “European” by the Russian propaganda and its local representatives, as well as what the European Union is trying too hard to inject into our society, are very close, and sometimes even coincide, but have nothing to do with real European values. And the experience of our “fellow” post-Soviet countries proves this.

Although the Association Agreement with the European Union is worth signing, but it does not guarantee that your country will overcome corruption, that western working style will be introduced in your state and non-state institutions, that you will reduce corruption and reach economic prosperity. As being baptized and having a cross over neck do not make someone Christian, likewise outward manifestations: hanging EU flags in front of homes and institutions, or the visa-free regime, do not make the country European. Georgia is as far from France or Germany, as Armenia, regardless of the myth that we sometimes hear. I do not even want to mention about Ukraine, which is in a worse situation today.

Is it worth taking after the aforementioned European countries? Yes, I think we should strive to take after them in many aspects. What is not worth doing is hurrying up and chasing after outward manifestations. We must understand the axis around which this powerful civilization was created. Of course, this is another issue, but I can surely state that this is not what Georgia and Ukraine have achieved. Although the experience of those countries over the past 10-15 years is too instructive for us both in positive and negative terms.

Aram ABRAHAMYAN