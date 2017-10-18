‘Mamedov’s caveman mentality posts another proof what hinders Karabakh conflict settlement process’, Shavarsh Kocharyan

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan touched upon the post of Ilham Aliyev’s assistant Novruz Mamedov in his Twitter microblog.
Shavarsh Kocharyan particularly wrote: “Novruz Mamedov’s caveman mentality posts are another proof of what hinders Karabakh conflict settlement process”, Deputy Foreign Minister wrote.
Let us remind that Tigran Balayan, Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, also responded to Mamedov’s statement: “Baku’s overdue petty bureaucrat again misses opportunity to keep silent and not demonstrate his narrow-mindedness”.