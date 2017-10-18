Community development programs discussed in Government

Issues related to community development programs were discussed during a working consultation held with Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Davit Lokyan reported back the findings of the study carried out to that effect in several regions of Armenia.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development was said to have already summarized some 50 programs aimed at increasing the population’s access to income, improving the investment climate and social conditions.

Prime Minister Karapetyan instructed to continue the ongoing activities and finalize the community development programs. The Premier highlighted the need for introducing a clear-cut business logic, which might promote economic activity, develop infrastructure and create jobs in communities.