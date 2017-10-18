Limit of duty-free goods may drop from 200,000 to 11,000 AMD for online shopping

The government of the Russian Federation is discussing a decision whereby the volume of online shopping should be limited. The decision is in Russia’s State Duma and it is possible to be verified on October 27, informs the executive director of “Globbing” company of online shopping, Davit Harutyunyan. As stated by him, the possibility is high that suchlike decision will be adopted in Armenia after Russia’s verification, inasmuch as such decision will spread among EAEU countries not to allow online shopping among these countries: “If that decision is verified by State Duma, Russia will at least oppress the government of the Republic of Armenia to adopt such decision, forasmuch as if Armenia does not adopt that decision, Russians will have an opportunity to receive the duty-free goods online through Armenia, because no customs duty exists throughout EAEU countries. It is not beneficial to Russia for Armenia or other EAEU country not to have such prohibition.”

The decision holds, if, suppose, Armenian citizen can buy duty-free goods online from other countries for up to 200,000 AMD now, after the adoption of the decision that volume will be limited to 11,000. And in case of doing online shopping for more than 11,000 AMD, a customs duty will be charged. In Russia that limit amounts to € 1000, in Armenia – $ 400 now, and the draft suggests changing it from € 1000 to € 22.

Mr. Harutyunyan explained that opinions are in place, as if in Europe the limit of those duty-free goods is € 25, why not to have the same in Armenia? “But in Europe the deficit of goods is low, there are a lot of quality products there and we are not to be compared with Europe.”

Asked why Russia adopts such decision, Harutyunyan replied: “to make Russian products sell. And if Armenia adopts such decision likewise, then it is natural that the aim of it is to promote the consumption of Russian products.”

Asked what influence suchlike decision will have on Armenia, the executive-director of “Bekmezian Law Offices”, Grigor Bekmezian replied: “The consumers will start to order fewer products, it will not be beneficial to them to buy more of expensive goods with charged customs duty, the number of the customers of the company will drop and the company will have to raise the prices of the services.”

As stated by the speakers, they want to invite public’s attention to this process not to allow this Russian decision to start to operate in Armenia as well.

Nelly BABAYAN