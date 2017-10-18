Completely new, high quality and modern electric train in Armenia

To get acquainted with the technical capacities of the new, modern and high quality electric passenger train brought to Armenia from Russia, the Minister of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies, Vahan Martirosyan visited Yerevan locomotive depot on October 17. The general director of “South Caucasus Railway” CJSC Sergey Valco represented to the minister the capacities of the electric passenger train. The electric train is comfortable to all, including the passengers having locomotor problems. It is furnished with elevators. The passengers with wheelchairs will be able to get in and down the carriages with their help. The electric train comprised of 2 carriages has 129 seats, is furnished with comfortable benches. It has ventilation, sterilization and fire-fighting systems, emergency exit windows, information screens.

The electric train undergoes a test examination currently. The technical state of the train will be tested in a certain time period, it will be tested how it complies with the relief condition of Armenia, railway roads, as well as technical opportunities of infrastructures.

The drivers will similarly pass a training course. After the testing it will be decided an electric train with how many seats and carriages the Republic of Armenia needs. It is planned to put a similar electric rolling stock in use at the beginning of 2018. The high-quality electric train has been brought to Armenia by The high-speed electric train was brought to Armenia in accordance with the agreement reached during the meeting between the Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and the management of the Russian Railways.

Press Service of the Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technologies of the Republic of Armenia