ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Kicks Off 30-Stop University Tour in Southern California

The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) kicked off a 30-university tour recently, promoting the Winter 2018 Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program (ANCA CGP) and the broad range of national and regional career development and internship opportunities the organization has to offer.

“This is the ‘no university left behind tour,’” said ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program Director Tereza Yerimyan. “We’re looking to meet every Armenian American student, graduate, and activist who has an interest in building their career in Washington, DC or pursuing the other regional or local opportunities that the ANCA has to offer. And the best part is that we’re coming to you! There’s no Armenian Student Club too small – let us know that you’re interested and we’ll be happy to share how we can help you achieve your career goals.”

The Fall University tour started in sunny Burbank, CA, where the Woodbury University Armenian Student Association (ASA) hosted the first presentation. “The purpose of Woodbury’s Armenian Students Association is to inspire our peers to get involved and be active within the community,” noted ASA president Anahit Kardzhyan. “We especially want to create a sense of belonging for Armenian students on campus and also give everyone the opportunity to meet and mingle with professionals. This is why we loved having Tereza Yerimyan from ANCA come by to speak to our members! They got a sense of what internships are available to them – now and in the long run – and learned about ways to make sure our message is heard locally and nationally. It was also a great chance to network and gain career advice from someone who has gone down a similar path as the rest of us.”

Students from the University of California, Riverside (UCR) welcomed Yerimyan and Fall 2017 ANCA CGP Fellow Sipan Dehjet as they spoke about program and Dehjet’s job search experiences in D.C. “We really enjoyed hearing from a UCR alumnus about his journey in D.C. post-graduation,” said UCR ASA president Vasken Najarian. “The presentation was informative, leaving our members more aware of what ANCA is and does and more interested in how they can be involved.”

Additional presentations held at the University of Southern California and University of California San Diego were equally well received by students anxious to learn about career and internship prospects in government, policy and media.

Yerimyan shared a video overview of the university tour, available here:

Over the course of the summer, Yerimyan teamed up with ANCA Western Region and ANCA Eastern Region representatives to connect with thousands of youth and community members at the Homenetmen Western USA Navasartian Games and the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Olympics, sharing the various programs the ANCA family has to offer, from the ANCA WR Internship in Los Angeles, to the Walter and Laurel Karabian Fellowship in Sacramento, to the internship and fellowship opportunities in DC.

The ANCA Capital Gateway Program offers fellows three months of free housing, career-building workshops and networking opportunities. Applications for the Winter 2018 session are now due by November 15 and are available at anca.org/gateway . The session begins January 2018. In addition to recent graduates, the ANCA CGP also serves university students interested in Washington, DC internship opportunities– both at the ANCA offices and various governmental agencies, space permitting.

Launched in 2003 with a founding grant by the Cafesjian Family Foundation, the ANCA CGP has helped over 120 Armenian American professionals from across the U.S. explore career prospects in Washington DC. Gateway Program fellows are offered three months of free housing at the ANCA’s Aramian House, located in the heart of Washington, DC in the Dupont Circle neighborhood, just blocks from the ANCA offices. Yerimyan and the Capital Gateway Program Advisory Committee (CGPAC) coordinate a series of career placement workshops on a range of issues including resume and cover letter preparation, effective interview strategies and networking. The CGPAC also connects fellows with mentors most closely aligned with their career goals for one-on-one advice and encouragement.

For university students interested in a quarter/semester in Washington, DC, the ANCA CGP can assist with internship guidance and placements both at the ANCA headquarters and other public policy and government institutions. Students are offered up to three months of free housing at The Aramian House depending on space availability and along with assistance to ensure they meet their university program obligations.

Additional information about the ANCA Hovig Apo Saghdejian Capital Gateway Program is available at anca.org/gateway or by emailing [email protected]

The ANCA CGP is named after Hovig Apo Saghdejian, a beloved young community leader who lost his life in a tragic car accident and whose eternal memory continues to inspire new generations of Armenian Americans. His family generously established the Hovig Apo Saghdejian Memorial Fund in his memory and, over the past decade, have played a vital role in the expansion of the program. Substantial support has also been provided by ANCA benefactors Dr. Vahakn Shahinian and the Shahinian Family; Mr. and Mrs. Frank and Barbara Hekimian; and, the Armenian American Veterans Post of Milford, Massachusetts ( AAVO ).