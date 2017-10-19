Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:06 | October 19 2017
14:06 | October 19 2017

Friendship Group between Dutch-speaking Belgian Parliamentarians and Artsakh Republic was launched.

Friendship Group between Dutch-speaking Belgian Parliamentarians and Artsakh Republic was launched.

On the Initiative of the European Armenian Federation for Justice and Democracy (EAFJD), several Members of various Belgian Parliaments, including the Federal Parliament of Belgium and Artsakh Authorities, a cross-party Friendship Group between Dutch-speaking Members of Belgian Parliaments and Artsakh Republic (Nagorno-Karabakh) was launched today in the Flemish Parliament.  EAFJD was represented by president Kaspar Karampetian and EU affairs officer Heghine Evinyan.
The  Belgian Parliamentarians issued the following statement:
“Together with the head of the delegation from Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, President Sahakyan, we, Dutch-speaking Members of various Belgian Parliaments, are happy to announce the launching of the cross-party friendship group with Artsakh.
We hope that this friendship group will become a cornerstone of a lively and growing cooperation between Artsakh and Flanders”.

Following the ceremony, Kaspar Karampetian stated: “I would like to thank the Dutch-speaking Parliamentarians on their initiative and congratulate the Republic of Artsakh and President Bako Sahakyan on the creation of this Friendship Group, which will help to break the isolation of the people of Artsakh/Nagorno Karabakh, imposed by the authorities of Azerbaijan. EAFJD will continue strengthening the ties between the Flemish and Artsakh people as well as Belgium and Artsakh in general.”

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: World

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook