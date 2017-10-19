EU helps Armenia improve its connectivity through new border-crossing point

Armenian citizens will benefit from simplified procedures, reduced waiting times, modern infrastructure and equipment and improved security at a new border-crossing point (BCP) in Bavra. The new BCP was recently opened in the village in Shirak province, in the north-west of the country, with the support of the EU.

According to the EU, the new Bavra facility is one more step towards enhanced security and the provision of more efficient services by border agencies. It will enhance Armenia’s regional connectivity by promoting international trade, transit and tourism.

“Opening this completely reconstructed BCP in Bavra is an excellent example of EU-Armenia cooperation to improve Armenia’s connectivity and support to its trade and economic development,” said the Head of the EU Delegation to Armenia, Ambassador Piotr Świtalski.“The upgraded Bavra BCP is in line with international standards and designed to be convenient for both businesses and citizens.”

Together with the Bagratashen and Gogavan BCPs that were officially inaugurated a year ago, this new border crossing point ensures three alternative routes for the movement of goods between Armenia, Georgia and beyond. “They will stimulate the development of the marzes [provinces] through which the routes pass. The EU is committed to continuing supporting these initiatives and will work closely with all Armenian counterparts to replicate this design at other BCPs on the Armenian borders,” highlighted Ambassador Świtalski.

The construction and upgrade of the Bavra BCP were carried out through the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented “Modernisation of Bagratashen, Bavra and Gogavan Border Crossing Points of Armenia” project.