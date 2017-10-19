Eduard Sharmazanov: ‘Mamedyarov and his country’s president are the irresponsible ones!’

“The president of Mamedyarov’s country and Mamedyarov himself are famous for irresponsible and nonsensical announcements. Thus, there is no need to once again show off personal opinion, if, of course, it exists”, explained the Deputy President of the National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Elmar Mamedyarov has blamed the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, for being irresponsible during the press conference with Polish colleague in Baku. We speak of the announcement made by the President of the Republic of Armenia after Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev’s meeting taken place in Geneva in days. Let us remind you, Serzh Sargsyan had talked about the gentleman agreement on weakening the tension on the border. Mamedyarov has told that it should have been a statement of the presidents, but the President of the Republic of Armenia has “come out of his limits”.

Let us also remind you that immediately after the meeting the assistant of the President of Azerbaijan blamed Serzh Sargsyan for violating the agreement on not making announcements.

Nelly GRIGORYAN