Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:06 | October 19 2017
17:06 | October 19 2017

Artsakh President met AGBU representatives

Artsakh President met AGBU representatives

On 19 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan had a meeting in Brussels with Nadia Gortzounian, President of the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Europe and Nicolas Tavitian Director of AGBU Europe to discuss issues related to the implementation of a range of programs in Artsakh.

President Sahakyan acknowledged the active participation of the AGBU in the socioeconomic development of the Artsakh Republic, as well as in making Artsakh recognizable at various international institutions and providing truthful information about our country.

 

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT

 

 

 

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Official

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook