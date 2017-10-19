AGBU to donate medical equipment to military hospital in Armenia

On October 9, the Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) Armenia and the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia signed an agreement to which AGBU will donate two ventilators for artificial respiration and a defibrillator monitor to the Medical Department of Armenia’s Armed Forces to upgrade the intensive care unit of the Central Military Hospital in Yerevan. The donation is part of the AGBU #HelpArtsakh campaign and is made possible by the generous support of the Cherchian Family Foundation and AGBU Marseille.

“Upgraded capacity and professionalism are the essential preconditions for the Armenian Armed Forces’ ability to deter aggression and promote peace. Together with the Ministry of Defense, we are proud to have the joint responsibility of strengthening Armenia’s preparedness level and cultivating leadership. AGBU welcomes all types of support from individual donors and institutions to accomplish this very important mission,” said Vasken Yacoubian, AGBU Armenia President and AGBU Central Board member.

After the four-day war in April 2016, AGBU, as part of its longstanding humanitarian mission, launched #HelpArtsakh campaign, aiming to provide aid to the people of Armenia and Artsakh and the Armenian Armed Forces. To help the Ministry of Defense provide urgent and effective medical service, AGBU donated two mobile digital X-ray machines to military hospitals in Yerevan and Stepanakert, compressing equipment and intensive care devices customized for air transportation. AGBU also provided financial aid to families affected by the war.

In addition to medical assistance, AGBU has been helping to enhance educational capacities of the Armed Forces since 2012. It provides scholarships to cadets and officers taking leadership and English language courses at the extension program of the American University of Armenia (AUA). Earlier this year, AGBU donated 1,000 kindles, each with over 160 books, including non-fiction and professional literature, to graduating officers and cadets.

To contribute to the AGBU #HelpArtsakh campaign, please visit http://www.agbu.am/en/help-artsakh.

The Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) is the world’s largest non-profit Armenian organization. Established in 1906 and headquartered in New York City, AGBU preserves and promotes the Armenian identity and heritage through educational, cultural and humanitarian programs, annually touching the lives of 500,000 Armenians around the world. For more information about AGBU and its worldwide programs, please visit www.agbu.org. More about AGBU Armenia at www.agbu.am.