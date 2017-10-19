‘Azerbaijanis consider not only Karabakh, but also Armenia as their historical territory’

Literary agent Arevik Ashkharoyan on Frankfurt Book Fair and “Azerbaijani” scandal

In the biggest book fair which has been taking place in Frankfurt since 1949, Armenia is taking part for already 30th time. In the interviews with “Aravot.am” our publishers, who were present at the fair, have always witnessed that the Azerbaijani stall is full of misinformation. We met with the member of the Armenian delegation, the founder of “ARI” literary agency and literary agent Arevik Ashkharoyan.

As already known, no more, no less, the Azerbaijanis steal several maps of Armenia and Artsakh from Armenian stall and walk to their stall by political exclamations on Artsakh topic. And our people pursue Azerbaijanis to put them in order, take the maps back by force. The security and police of the fair are immediately invited to the stall, Vice President Tobias Voss as well.

In the interview, Mrs. Ashkharoyan mentioned that the leader of Armenian delegation, the Deputy Minister of Culture Nerses Ter-Vardanyan has snatched back the stolen maps. She also informed that the Armenian side has suggested discussing this issue in a neutral zone and demanded to apologize. “The representative of the Azerbaijani stall apologized. Thus, we achieved their apology for stealing. The most terrible are that Azerbaijanis preach as if Armenia has occupied their historical territory and that the new generation grows up with hatred towards Armenians”, informed Mrs. Ashkharoyan.

To the overview, constituting that this is the first case of robbery, but for more than 2 dozens of years the anti-Armenian literature being exhibited on Azerbaijani stall blossoms year by year, the literary agent responded: “I share your opinion, we should possess a certain policy as how to deal with it. I am sure that after this incident both the Ministry of Culture and literary-publishing organizations will draw respective conclusions and undertake precise steps.”

Referring to the incident, Mrs. Ashkharoyan remembered that during one of Frankfurt Book Fairs the Azerbaijanis had screamed out as if Armenian stall was conducting anti-Azerbaijani propaganda. The leaders of the fair had collected those books and only after explanations they were convinced that no anti-Azerbaijani propaganda was in place. Arevik Ashkharoyan hesitated also to say that Azerbaijanis have managed to consider not only Karabakh but also Armenia as their historical territory: “In their books both Erivan and Sevan…are Azerbaijani historical lands and it comes out that we have occupied them. Brochures were exhibited on the topic of tourism – encompassing Karabakh, the local churches were represented as Albanian and etc. There are countries which do not still have proper information on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. In Frankfurt Book Fair of the current year, 125 countries were taking part, more than 172,000 participants and around 278,000 visitors. Not only from this fair, but from suchlike events we should make our voice hearable to the world. Unfortunately, until now Azerbaijan makes use of the policy of this big fair, on the core of which lies the right to freedom of speech.”

SAMVEL DANIELYAN