Artsakh President visited office of European Friends of Armenian

On 19 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited in Brussels the office of the European Friends of Armenia (EuFoA) organization and met a group of the structure’s members headed by EuFoA director Diogo Pinto.

A set of issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of Artsakh, regional processes as well as the Artsakh-Europe relations were addressed during the meeting.

The President rated high the activities of the European Friends of Armenia in providing objective insight into the Artsakh cause in various countries and platforms, establishing and reinforcing ties between our republic and diverse European structures.

 

