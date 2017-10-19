Karen Karapetyan: “We want to have a competitive, progressive nation so that Armenia might be reserved a place of its own at the global level”

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of an international workshop co-hosted by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF). The forum is referred to as “Mechanical training as an incentive for scientific discoveries.”

Welcoming the attendees on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Armenia, Prime Minister Karapetyan thanked the organizers for the initiative, as well as the guests for visiting Armenia and their readiness to share experience and knowledge with Armenian specialists.

“It is a fact that science and economy are tied together and must be a driving force for each other. The globalization of processes and the application of communication technologies act as a prerequisite for them in the 21st century. I believe that together with its partners FAST can be an integrator to liaise the world’s best science and technology centers with our specialists.

The world is going through the 4th industrial revolution. Breakthrough technologies, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the newest methods for generation of renewable energy are the key to the progressive world. I am confident that success is awaiting those countries that will be innovative and creative enough to quickly adapt to the new situation.

In fact, we are very well poised in today’s world to add momentum to our development. On this path, it seems to be crucial for us to build the necessary ecosystem and innovation campuses nationwide in order to provide for modern, technological and knowledge-based development. The State is ready to support this process with its full potential.

All of us – the Government, the Diaspora, and those Armenia-based individuals, who are united specifically in FAST – are guided by a shared driving force: we want to have a competitive, progressive nation so that Armenia might be reserved a place of its own at the global level. We are united by the faith that this is feasible and it is a very concrete work that must be implemented consistently,” Prime Minister Karapetyan said in his speech, wishing good luck and productive work to the forum participants and organizers.

More than 200 researchers dealing with Data Science and related branches are participating in the workshop organized by FAST and NSF. The workshop seeks to foster collaboration between young researchers and internationally recognized leading professionals in these fields.