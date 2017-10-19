‘By leaving CSTO we will neither ‘burn’ Belarus, nor damage Belarus-Azerbaijan partnership’: expert

“Lukashenko clearly manifests pro-Azerbaijani position. We speak not about Belarus-Azerbaijan warm relations, but the relations which are to the detriment of the interests of the Republic of Armenia”, explained the analyst of “Razm.info” specialized website, Taron Hovhannisyan, referring to the announcement of the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, implying that Belarus will make efforts to strengthen the defense of Azerbaijan. He noticed: “Belarus is in the same organization with us – in CSTO. The Republic of Armenia should make equal efforts and try to oppress Belarus, for example, through Russia.”

As stated by the expert, Lukashenko sent a message to the Republic of Armenia, saying it is not going to justify in front of anyone for deepening its military-technological relations with Azerbaijan: “He meant – do not complain, anyway – we will continue to develop those relations.”

Taron Hovhannisyan also mentioned – in that context there are rumors in place holding that Belarus will perhaps sell “Polonaise” jet system of volley fire to Azerbaijan in contrast to “Iskander” which the Republic of Armenia possesses: “They try to represent it that way. However, there are no rejecting and no confirming facts.”

Taron Hovhannisyan witnessed – because of such behavior of Belarus, opinions are voiced as if the Republic of Armenia should leave the CSTO, meanwhile such sharp urges should not be welcome: “What issue will we solve by that? We will neither “burn” Belarus, nor damage it by that. Belarus-Azerbaijan relations will not suffer from that. Even if CSTO has its shortcomings, some guarantees by that organization still exist.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN