Gagik Harutyunyan: Armenian National Assembly often adopts unconstitutional laws

“I don’t know the purpose of it. But I do not think any judge will try to express his professional desire or ability by participating in some action”, Chairman of the Constitutional Court Gagik Harutyunyan told reporters as an answer to the remark, that by the new Constitution of the Republic of Armenia, the President of the Constitutional Court and the judges have received new powers: now they can participate in political actions and also make calls.

The 22nd International Conference on “The Role of Constitutional Courts in Overcoming Constitutional Conflicts” launched in Yerevan. It will last for three days.

Speaking to reporters, Gagik Harutyunyan expressed concern: the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia often adopts unconstitutional laws. According to the recent 8 years analysis, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Armenia has recognized more laws as unconstitutional than the Constitutional Courts of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania and Moldova together. Gagik Harutyunyan has an explanation to it: in his opinion, the legislation cannot be adapted to the Constitution, which changes every 10 years. “Now a council has been created that should facilitate the rapid implementation of these legislative concepts so that it can be harmonized with the Constitution. In this case, the receiving bodies will have to inventory their legal acts and make changes in time, so that the Constitutional Court doesn’t have to intervene”.

Nelly GRIGORYAN