Soldier falls victim in contact line

Defense Army of the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh reports that on October 19, at about 15:50, in the post of one of the north-eastern military units of the NKR Defense Army, a soldier of Armenian Defense Army, Tigran Armen Khachatryan, born in 1998, received a deadly gunshot wound from the opponent.

An investigation is underway to determine the details of the incident.

The Artsakh Republic Defense Ministry shares the grief of loss and expresses its support to the family members, relatives and fellow servicemen of the deceased soldier.

