Everything will pass merrily

I think no one doubts that Vladimir Putin is the lifelong leader of Russia. As Kim Sen, Islam Karimov, Nazarbayev and Lukashenko. And from that sense, it is not principal who will be his competitor during presidential elections. “Eternal candidates” Zyuganov and Zhirinovsky are similarly harmless to Putin, as Ksenya Sobchak.

“Opposition” veterans, in essence, are the supporters of Putin’s political course, they simply represent some shades of Russia’s president – Zhirinovsky is “nationalist Putin” and Zyuganov – “socialist Putin”. But if they are asked, for example, whether Russia has acted right regarding Ukraine’s issue, they will agree with the president by 100%, and if you ask – who are the most vehement adversaries of Russia, they will tell that the biggest threat are of course the “Pindos”, “liberalists” and “Gayropeans” (perhaps they will use other terms). In short, the “official opposition” is in Kremlin’s political mainstream.

From that angle, Zyuganov and Zhirinovsky are similar puppets as Sobchak is. Simply there is a certain cynicism and challenge in bringing forth that girl as “an alternative candidate” (and in Russia hardly anyone will doubt that she has been brought forth by the very Kremlin), approximately similar to Caligula’s and his horse’s story. As if – see who we introduce to you – a figure of reality show and elite “parties” to emphasize the bright image of “Tsar” once again.

Navalny and Khodorovsky were spoken to be opposition candidates, although they do not have any chance to defeat Putin as well for a simple reason, that family mechanism does not exist in Russia, in essence. But those actors have certain independence and they might have spoken something they should not have spoken during the pre-election campaign (for example, on corruption topic), and expressions would be voiced by federal TV channels which would not sound pleasant to the “Tsar’s” ears. For that they were kept aside from election process.

And in Sobchak’s case everything will end merrily and happily, according to the rules of show business. Perhaps we should think in that direction as well. For example, suggest Kim Kardashian to found any opposition party in Armenia.

ARAM ABRAHAMYAN