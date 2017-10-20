EU call to analyse textile and apparel sector in Armenia

The EU4Business SMEDA project (Support to SME Development in Armenia) has announced a call for applications, open to companies, experts or consortia, to conduct a sectoral study of textile, apparel, leather, shoes and fashion design businesses in Armenia.

The objective of the assignment is to undertake a mapping exercise of all companies, improve the strategy of the sector and strengthen cooperation among companies by establishing a cluster.

Specifically, the study should focus on mapping and analysing the sector and organising round table discussions, workshops and meetings with stakeholders as well as other activities. The deadline for applications is 8 November. More information on how to apply can be found here.

The EU4Business SMEDA project supports the improvement of the business and investment climate for SMEs in Armenia. It aims to strengthen the private sector, support SME coordination mechanisms, and foster links between research institutions and the private sector, as well as providing access to finance for SMEs.