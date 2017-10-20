‘Artsakh people have declared their independence pursuant to international norms and USSR Constitution’: Sharmazanov

“Several steps are required to provide a progress: step 1 – Azerbaijan should not shoot, but become constructive, all which was said in Geneva’s statement, should be implemented and if the sides want a progress, we should be conscious that without Artsakh’s total participation it is impossible to expect any serious progress in negotiations”, explains RPA spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov.

As stated by him, Artsakh people have declared their independence pursuant to international norms and the USSR Constitution.

Referring to local governmental elections, Mr. Sharmazanov gave a high estimation to RPA chances, criticizing the opposition forces: “A lot of political forces speak much about competition, fight against RPA, however, when time comes, they either neglect those elections or do not give them importance to, do not have candidates to be able to provide proper participation in a just competition.”

Arpine SIMONYAN