Artakh President met Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I

On 20 October Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan met in Brussels with Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I.

A range of issues related to the Motherland-Diaspora ties, relation between the church and the society, Artsakh’s domestic and foreign policy were on the meeting agenda.

The implementation of various programs in the republic, particularly, the development of the New Cilicia dwelling district was touched upon too.

President Sahakyan highlighted the role of the Great House of Cilicia Catholicosate in maintaining the Armenian identity in the Diaspora, cementing ties with the Motherland and providing consistent support to Artsakh.

 

