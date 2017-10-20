‘This is a shooting not only at the Armenian side but also Geneva agreements’: Sharmazanov

“Unfortunately, with this shooting Azerbaijan showed the discrepancy between its actions and words, it showed it does not respect international responsibilities taken by it”, explains RPA spokesman, Eduard Sharmazanov, referring to the death case in Artsakh caused by the shooting of the adversary.

As stated by him, Azerbaijan shows that this is a shooting not only at the Armenian side, but also Geneva agreements: “I think, at least now the international public should give a direct and certain response.”

Mr. Sharmazanov informed some details also on RPA Executive Body session, saying that they had discussed to-do list of the parliamentary session for the forthcoming week, the work of different delegations in different conferences.

Arpine SIMONYAN