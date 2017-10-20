Senate of Poland Adopts a Resolution on the 650th Jubilee of Granting the Armenians the First Privilege in Poland

At October 19 sitting the Senate of the Republic of Poland adopted a resolution on the 650th jubilee of granting the Armenians the first privilege with the presence of the delegation led by the RA NA President Ara Babloyan.

In the resolution the Senate of the Republic of Poland congratulates the Armenians for their achievements, thanks them for their contribution to Polish culture and creative presence in the history of Poland.

The adoption of the resolution was accompanied by the opening of the exhibition “Armenians in Poland,” when Ara Babloyan delivered a speech:

“Dear Mr Marshal,

First of all, I would like to thank distinguished Mr Karczewski for the invitation of paying official visit to the Republic of Poland, for the warm reception and, of course, for organizing this exhibition symbolizing the friendship of the Armenian and Polish peoples. Such initiatives, certainly, have their important place in strengthening of the friendship between the two peoples.

Historical sources document t h at the Armenian and Polish peoples have recognized each other beginning from the 9th century, when under hard circumstances some part of the Armenian people had to leave their homeland. Part of them settled in the hospitable land of Poland. The Polish people, as well as the Polish kings and princes showed amiable and kind attitude towards the Armenian population, and granted a series of privileges.

The precious materials being presented at today’s exhibition are the silent evidence of many centuries’ firm friendship.

The 650th anniversary of the formation of Poland’s Armenian community is marked with various events being organized in different cities of Poland. Taking the advantage I would like to express my deepest gratitude to the authorities of Poland for the kind attitude towards our compatriots.

In many centuries of presence the Armenians had their contribution to different spheres of Poland’s public life, giving numerous well-known names. The number of well-acclaimed people, who have Armenian roots, is great, and they are the pride of the Polish, as well as the Armenian people.

Ladies and gentlemen,

The friendship of the Armenian and Polish peoples that has passed examination through centuries today is one of the main cornerstones. It is significant that this year sees the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Poland. During the past 25 years the Armenian-Polish inter-state relations have highly developed in the atmosphere of mutual trust and friendship. I would like to express hope that the parliaments of our countries will have their important contribution to the enrichment of the Armenian-Polish inter-state cooperation based on that constant basis. During the meetings with the leadership of the Polish Parliament we touched upon in detail the Armenian-Polish inter-parliamentary relations. I express my readiness to further deepen the relations between our parliaments and activate the ties between the Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

The attitude of Poland and Polish people towards the Armenian people was shown also in 2005, when a resolution recognizing the Armenian Genocide was adopted in the Sejm of Poland, for which we are thankful.

Dear attendees,

Concluding my word, once again I would like to express my gratitude on the occasion of the opening of this valuable exhibition.

I am sure that the Armenian-Polish friendship has an excellent future, and we are ready to work with our Polish colleagues for building that future and passing the spirit of the Armenian-Polish friendship to the next generations,” the RA NA President said.