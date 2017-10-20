Trilateral Meeting Between Cyprus, Greece, and Armenia on Diaspora Issues

Cypriot Presidential Commissioner Photis Photiou, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Terens Nikolaos Quick and Minister of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan, today (Friday, October 20, 2017) held their first trilateral coordinating meeting on diaspora issues between Cyprus, Greece, and Armenia.

The meeting was held following the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Diaspora Affairs, signed between the Office of the Presidential Commissioner for Humanitarian and Overseas Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus and the Ministry of Diaspora of the Republic of Armenia, in Yerevan on June 19, 2017.

Today’s meeting established a formal dialogue and marked the historically friendly relations between the Cypriot, the Armenian and the Greek people and our strong cultural, religious and economic bonds, through joint programs, in parallel to the inter-governmental dialogue, as an expression of the mutual understanding and close cooperation between our Diaspora communities around the World, and the common dedication allocated by the three countries to their Communities.

The three countries agreed to foster joint awareness initiatives and projects between academic institutions, cultural centers, media groups and think-tanks, which aim to promote universal values and Diaspora-related topics.

The three sides also agreed on encouraging closer co-operation of the respective organized Diaspora abroad with the active participation of the expatriated youth. Such an initiative is their decision to convene next spring in France, a trilateral meeting between the youth overseas dignitaries in order to translate this important synergy into concrete operations and to promote the exchange of best practices and know-how on Diaspora affairs.