Armenia wins its first champion’s medal in European Youth Weightlifting Championships in Durres, Albania, in 75 kg weight category of U-20 girls’ struggle by Sona Poghosyan.

Sona won a small gold from snatch (97kg), afterwards did not have a competitor in pull-up (130kg) and by a big privilege of 227kg, she won the title of the Champion of Europe of her age group.

Ashot HAKOBYAN