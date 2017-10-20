Forest use to be streamlined with steps taken to prevent illegal logging

A Cabinet sitting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. Before proceeding to the agenda, the Premier issued a number of instructions.

The Head of Government first addressed the forest use and the application of stricter sanctions for illegal logging. The Premier’s second assignment targeted the problem of traffic jams and other issues. In particular the Prime Minister instructed the heads of relevant departments to look into the possibility of curbing traffic jams in Yerevan and submit proposals to the Government Staff.

The Government approved the signing of an intergovernmental agreement with Russia on cross-border road transportations. The reference note says that the interstate freight of goods between the two countries, as well as the transit of goods through their territories from or to third countries shall be carried out without permits. Permission will be required only for third-country transportations with non-EAEU member states. Regular and non-regular interstate passenger transportations will be carried out with special permits that the two countries’ competent authorities will exchange each year.

The agreement sets out transport safety, insurance and supervision mechanisms. At the same time, the carriers of goods and passengers shall be exempt from taxes, duties and charges related to the ownership and use of the means of transport in the territory of the other Contracting State, except for the cases provided for by the legislation of the State concerned.

The meeting endorsed the Government’s legislative initiative on amending the RA Judicial Code and the related legal acts. The draft law specifically suggests having one more judicial panel consisting of 3 judges in the Court of Appeal of the Republic of Armenia. The bill is meant to reduce the workload of judges at the Administrative and Appeal Courts of Armenia.

The Executive next approved the Government’s legislative initiative on the draft constitutional law “On Referendum,” which seeks to streamline the relationship stemming from the institution of referendum as enshrined in the amended constitution of the Republic of Armenia.

The Government amended one of its previous decisions in a bid to simplify the applicable procedures and create favorable conditions for citizens. It provides that the Traffic Police Service of the Police of the Republic of Armenia shall issue a decision on granting permits for refurbishment or re-registration of those vehicles refurbished without a permit within a ten-day period instead of the currently applicable one-month period.

The meeting adopted a relevant decision to improve the educational and socio-economic status of students in Armenia’s higher education institutions. AMD 80 million will be provided to the Ministry of Education and Science of Armenia for transfer to the Youth Foundation of Armenia.

The proceeds of this amount will be used to grant scholarships to first-year students with high academic performance and social activeness, not included in the system of free education at higher educational institutions of the Republic of Armenia, as well as to provide partial tuition fee compensation for those students having been on active duty or participated in combat operations in the Armed Forces of Armenia on April 2-6, 2016.