Russia’s Premier Dmitry Medvedev to arrive in Armenia on official visit

At the invitation of Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, on October 24, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev of the Russian Federation will arrive in Armenia on official visit. On the margins of the visit, Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev will hold private talks, followed by negotiations in extended format and a document signing ceremony. The RF Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with RA President Serzh Sargsyan. On October 25, Dmitry Medvedev will attend the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

