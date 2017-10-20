CNN’s Anthony Bourdain Travels Armenia and Artsakh Filming for ‘Parts Unknown’

American food icon Anthony Bourdain posted a picture to his social media account of his cameraman, Jerry Risius, boarding a Russian helicopter, likely to make the journey from Armenia to Artsakh, where he has been featured in pictures across social media.

According to a report by ANI Armenian Research Center Editor Tatul Hakobyan, Bourdain is traveling with a film crew to produce a segment on the region for his CNN television show, “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.” In Shushi, Artsakh, an interview and lunch were held at the Jdrduz canyon, where Bourdain “enjoyed a spread of ‘jingalov hats,’ ‘shila,’ ‘khorovats,’ homemade Armenian yogurt, and mulberry and cornelian cherry vodka,” Hakobyan reported.

A short video also appeared two days earlier on the social media feed of local nonprofit ONEArmenia in which Bourdain is featured with Armenian comedy duo and stars of television show Armcomedy Narek Margaryan and Sergey Sargsyan, under the name “Spyurk Report.”

Described by The New Yorker as a “swaggering chef,” Bourdain has built an empire around food, which started with his New York Times best-selling book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly (2000). Today, he is well-known as a TV personality and has starred in shows on Food Network and his Travel Channel show, “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations,” which has Bourdain traveling to unexpected locations and indulging in those regions’ local culinary traditions.

In “Parts Unknown,” Bourdain travels the world uncovering lesser-known places and exploring cultures and cuisine. The show has won five Emmy Awards as well as a 2013 Peabody Award