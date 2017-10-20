‘No political obstacle is in place for signing Armenia-EU agreement’: Tevan Poghosyan

The leader of International Center for Human Development, Tevan Poghosyan is convinced that if everything is organized in a right way, 2018 will be enough to finish the verification process of Armenia-EU framework agreement.

Let us mention that the signing of the agreement is planned on November 24, but the process is delayed. Mr. Poghosyan, referring to the substantiations constituting that the reason for delay is that the document is not translated in some languages, responded: “No political obstacle is in place for signing Armenia-EU agreement, there is no problem relative to translations as well. The sole thing which can hinder is the force majeure situation which is not taking place on November 24. It means, we should commence the discussions little by little, voice and demand the quality implementation of that agreement, think how we are going to negotiate, use all opportunities which will enable Armenia to live a modern development and to set off”.

As stated by Mr. Poghosyan, the verification of the agreement is of a political and technical character and the EU should encourage it and ask the member states to accelerate verification process.

Tatev HARUTYUNYAN