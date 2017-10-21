Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 13:35 | October 21 2017
Armen Amiryan receives no request for opening ‘Eclipse’

Aravot.am inquired of the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Armenia, whether the “Eclipse” exhibition presented in Tumanyan Museum, which was forbidden later, will eventually reopen. Culture Ministry’s press conveyed Mr. Amiryan’s answer: “There is a set procedure for opening an exhibition at the Non-Commercial State Organizations of the Ministry of Culture of Armenia, including Hovhannes Tumanyan’s Museum. The Ministry has not received any request for opening an exhibition called “Eclipse” at Tumanyan Museum according to the required procedure yet”.

Let us remind, that during a conversation with Aravot.am, the director of the museum Narine Tukhikyan said that the Minister who visited the museum lately, responding to her question about reopening the “Eclipse”, gave a negative answer.

 

Gohar HAKOBYAN

