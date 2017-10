23-year-old Armenian weightlifter Tatev Hakobyan won the title of Vice Champion in the girls’ 90 kg weight class in the Youth European Weightlifting Championship underway in Durrës, Albania.

Our athlete lifted 228 kilograms in total in two competition lifts. She was the second also in the snatch (105 kg) and the clean and jerk (123 kg) exercises.

Ashot HAKOBYAN