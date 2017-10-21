The highest note of the Khachaturian Festival: Orca by Serj Tankian

One of the most powerful accords of the 5th Khachaturian International Festival was presented on October 19. The Armenian premiere of the Orca Symphony No. 1 by Serj Tankian took place in Yerevan.

The audience was looking forward to see rock musician Serj Tankian’s composition in symphony genre. They came to get acquainted with Tankian’s art, to be filled with his indescribable energy and optimism, to discover new Tankian. The expectations were justified, and they expressed enthusiasm and warm applause to their favorite musician.

Nature has given Tankian a unique musical gift, the ability to fully perceive all the phenomena, and Orca is the expression of all of this. Melodicism unites with philosophy in this composition.

The sounds seem like big canvas, where the orca passes a way of self-improvement and self-cleaning. Symphony describes the hard fight of good and evil, light and darkness, and the victory of light in that struggle.

This symphony of universal theme is not only a matter of excitement but also makes the audience to expose the unobtrusive layers.

It was probably a novelty to add duduk to the symphony genre. The melody of the Armenian duduk was naturally merged with the orchestra, delivering more beautiful musical tones to the audience.

The audience was impressed by the charm and power of the music performed by the State Youth Orchestra of Armenia. The orchestra, headed by Sergey Smbatyan, knows how to convey the most important things to the audience, how to excite, how to create a vibration in the soul.

“ I am amazed, impressed and excited. I want to thank the State Youth Orchestra and Sergey Smbatyan. You did fantastic job! Today I was thinking that our treasure is not under the ground. The treasure is here, on the stage!”- world famous Serj Tankian noted.

Tankian’s music walks along with the time. His entire creative palette, regardless of genre, is distinguished by its unique tone and content. The audience leaving the hall unequivocally stressed that Tankian’s melody has its own lyrical poetry, its dramaturgy and unique phonetic composition.

As conductor Sergey Smbatyan states Serj Tankian is a composer whose music should be presented often, and many people should communicate with his philosophy.

Tankian’s each visit to his homeland is a feast for us. Every time he presents his compatriots something new. This time it was Orca. What will be the next gift of one of the best musicians of our time to the Armenian audience? Let’s hope it will not be late.

Anahit Gevorgyan