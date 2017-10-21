Armenia’s PM, U.S. Ambassador discuss cooperation in the fight against corruption

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan received today U.S. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Armenia Richard Mills and USAID Armenia Mission Director Deborah Grieser.

Karen Karapetyan and Richard Mills discussed a number of issues on bilateral agenda. The interlocutors first of all touched upon the cooperation in the fight against corruption, dwelling on the ongoing and future activities.

The Prime Minister noted that the Government continues to implement consistent policies aimed at improving the situation in the fight against corruption in accordance with its program in three main directions: reduction of corruption risks, modernization and improvement of normative-legislative framework and Anticorruption Council’s active efforts. In this context, Karen Karapetyan appreciated the U.S. Government’s assistance, which could come in the form of support for Anticorruption Council’s activities and other reforms.

The U.S. Ambassador welcomed the Prime Minister’s efforts to combat corruption and improve the business environment that have aroused American investors’ increased interest for Armenia. He said to have received positive signals from American companies operating in Armenia, especially as regards the customs reform implemented over the past 8-10 months.

Reaffirming his country’s commitment to providing continued support to the Government of Armenia in the fight against corruption, Richard Mills said they were discussing the possibility of reorienting the allocations and finding the most effective way of assistance.

The parties next touched upon the progress in “My Armenia: cultural tourism in Armenia” program, which kicked off two years ago. Developed within the framework of cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Armenia, USAID and the Smithsonian Institute, the program seeks to promote the preservation of our country’s cultural assets through enhanced cultural tourism in Armenia.

The meeting reviewed the activities already completed and to be implemented under the Program, as well as Armenia’s participation in the folk festival due next year in the USA.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of other issues related to U.S.-Armenia cooperation.