Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 14:36 | October 22 2017
14:36 | October 22 2017

‘I am here to hear concerns of Armenian political actors’: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

‘I am here to hear concerns of Armenian political actors’: Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

“NATO monitors all challenges in different directions”, informs Witold Waszczykowski, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, who has visited Armenia.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Witold Waszczykowski indicated the meeting between the Presidents of the Republic of Armenia and Poland taken place in September with contentment, expressing his hopefulness that the partnership between the two countries will proceed in the highest level. “That partnership refers to also economic level. As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia mentioned, there are opportunities to enlarge the potential. A set of Polish producers have expressed their readiness to cooperate with Armenian companies”, informed Witold Waszczykowski.

Afterwards, he highlighted – in Brussels, the Summit of the EU Eastern Partnership will take place soon and he is in Armenia as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the EU and NATO Member State: “NATO monitors all challenges in different directions and I am here to hear the concerns of Armenia’s political actors also on security issues.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN  

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.
Share
Categories: Politics

Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Author's other posts
 
Click here to follow Aravot.am news on facebook