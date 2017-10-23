Military officer killed in Azerbaijan’s Army: razm.info

Read count: * Share Print

On October 22, soldier of Azerbaijan’s Army, Zeynalov Cabbar Firudin oğlu was killed. The message of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence holds that the soldier was killed “in the consequence of the break of ceasefire by the military units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia.” The Press Secretary of the Defence Army, Senor Hasratyan informed that this is a misinformation.

