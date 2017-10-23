Ara Babloyan awards Rafail Zinurov

On October 23, the RA NA President Ara Babloyan awarded the Member of the RF Federal Council, the Member of the Inter-Parliamentary Committee on Cooperation between the RA National Assembly and the RF Federal Assembly Rafail Zinurov for showing active participation in the development of the inter-parliamentary cooperation and for his Armenian studies’ activities the Memorial Medal of the RA National Assembly.

Congratulating Rafail Zinurov, Ara Babloyan noted: “You are not only the friend of Armenia, but also a great connoisseur of the History of Armenia and Armenian culture. Your book “Armenia: Road of Millennia” is the specific description of the history of our country in verse: from the ancient times to our days. We are thankful for your sincere love towards Armenian people.”

Rafail Zinurov thanked the President of the RA National Assembly in Armenian and presented the book authored by him.