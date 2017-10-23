PM Karen Karapetyan to attend Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Yerevan

On October 25, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will attend the regular meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan that will bring together the heads of government of other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member States. In attendance will be Chairman of the Board of Eurasian Economic Commission (EAEC) Tigran Sargsyan.

The agenda covers issues related to domestic markets’ activities, trade, agro-industry, energy and infrastructure. The meeting will address the process of elaborating initiatives in the frame of the EAEU Digital Agenda and the 2018-2019 Action Plan aimed at lifting the restrictions applicable in the EAEU internal market (roadmap).

The meeting participants will next focus on issues related to the formation of an information exchange system within the framework of the EAEU Electric Energy Market. One of the agenda items will be the discussion of coordinated transport policy implementation stages and the program of main directions of EAEU-member States’ activities in 2018-2020. The meeting will also name those EAEU-member countries where the traditional “Eurasian Week” expo forum will be held in 2018-2020.

Due to leadership changes in Kyrgyzstan, the meeting is due to approve the candidacy of Kyrgyzstan’s new representative. In conclusion, the participants will name a venue for holding the next session of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.