German-Armenian community map causes fuss in Turkish media

The event, organized in the German-Armenian community on October 21, has become a hot topic for the Turkish press.

Turkish “Haberler” news agency reports that an event entitled “Armenian culture and history: silent Ararat” was held at the assembly centre of the Catholic Church in Cologne on the initiative of the Armenian Prelacy of Cologne.

A map was shown during the event, where Armenian borders cover up till present-day Turkish town of Samsun in the north, Mersin town in the south, including the present-day self-proclaimed territory of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. At the same time, the Turkish media has also noticed that a red cross was placed on Istanbul on the map.

After the event, the photo of the map was also spread in social networks, and harshly criticized by Turkish users. The organizers of the event, as well as German official circles, have been targeted by criticism.