On October 23, at about 15:05, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire regime at the eastern direction of the contact line of the Karabakh-Azerbaijani armed forces, applying an anti-tank missile called “SPAYK”.

The Defence Army frontline units continued to maintain restraint and did not resort to retaliatory actions, not to aggravate the tension in the contact line.

Press Service of the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Artsakh