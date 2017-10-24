Eduard Sharmazanov: International structures should condemn use of Spike by Azerbaijan

On October 24, the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov and the deputies from Mexico Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón visited Artsakh Republic met with the NA President of Artsakh Republic Ashot Ghulyan in Stepanakert.

The RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov highlighted the foreign deputies’ visits to Artsakh and added: “They are considered to be one more step on the way of the international recognition of Artsakh Republic. The democratic and independent Artsakh and the Artsakh people’s freedom aspiring spirit make more recognizable to the world through similar visits.”

Eduard Sharmazanov strictly condemned the next violation of the ceasefire by Azerbaijan, adding that this shows that that state is not ready for constructive steps even after the Geneva meeting. He has also denounced the use of the Spike weapon system on the line of contact by Azerbaijan, which makes evident the criminal essence of Azerbaijan. According to the RA NA Deputy Speaker, the international structures should condemn the use of the Spike by Azerbaijan.

Mr Sharmazanov also touched upon the efforts aimed at presenting the problem of the Artsakh recognition in the international structures and underlined: “The RA NA parliamentarians will continue using all necessary levers for raising the fair demand of Artsakh people on parliamentary different platforms.”