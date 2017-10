Read count: * Share Print

The deputies from Mexico Blanca Margarita Cuata Dominguez, Maria Cristina Teresa Garcia Bravo, and Carlos Hernández Mirón visited Artsakh Republic. On October 24, the Mexican deputies accompanied by the RA NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov and the Vice President of the National Assembly of Artsakh Republic Vahram Balayan visited Stepanakert Memorial Complex and laid flowers as a memory of the Armenians martyred in the Artsakh freedom fighting.

