RF Premier Dmitry Medvedev arrives in Armenia on official visit

At the invitation of RA Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, RF Premier Dmitry Medvedev arrived in Armenia on official visit. Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan welcomed his Russian counterpart at Zvartnots airport.

Dmitry Medvedev’s delegation is composed as follows: First Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, Minister of Telecom and Mass Communications Nikolay Nikiforov, Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Transport Minister Maxim Sokolov, Minister of Agriculture Alexander Tkachev, Saratov Governor Valery Radayev, Head of Federal Service for Environmental, Technological, and Nuclear Supervision Alexei Aleshin, Chairman of Gazprom’s Management Committee Alexey Miller and other officials.

After the official welcoming ceremony, the Russian Prime Minister left for Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex to pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide.