SRC Vice-president: we have shadow reduction

Collected tax revenues are more than the potential of economic development, insisted the Vice-president of the State Revenue Committee of the Republic of Armenia, Vakhtang Mirumyan. He informed that pursuant to the data of 9 months of the current year, 9.4% growth has been recorded from tax reclamations.

It accounts for approximately 74 billion USD, informed SRC Vice-president, Vakhtang Mirumyan. Vakhtang Mirumyan assured that until the end of the year, not only the big amount of tax revenues will be provided, but also bigger than planned by the budget. It will be carried out through additional administration.

Mr. Mirumyan was asked whether we could speak about the reduction of the shadow. “Of course we can. I think we can announce numbers at the end of the year more precisely, when other economic indexes will be more evident already. I think that among 3 components of revenues the important is the revenue which has been provided at the expense of the shadow”, replied Vakhtang Mirumyan. He excluded tax pressures: “All, even risky entrepreneurs are sent notifications in advance and only after not noticing change of behavior actions are undertaken.”

Nelly GRIGORYAN