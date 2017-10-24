Gagik Tsarukyan: ‘Victories in Albania induce pride’

The teams of U-20 and U-23 years old boys and girls returned to Yerevan, after brilliant competition performance in Durres, Albania, in Weightlifting European Youth Championship. Our teams, overall, have won 32 medals. The President of the National Olympic Committee of Armenia, Gagik Tsarukyan, the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, NOCA secretary general Hrachya Rostomyan, the representatives of the world of sports, the relatives and friends of the weightlifters, sports fans were at “Zvartnots” airport to meet them.

“The victories of our weightlifters induce pride and happiness alone. There is no need to explain them. The daily work gives its outcome. 18 gold, 8 silver, 6 bronze medals is a very respectable result, especially, in the case of struggling with the countries having the strongest weightlifters. Simon Martirosyan repeated the European record of his age-group from snatch in Albania, and from pull up he recorded a new highest achievement. If he showed that result in Rio de Janeiro, he would have become an Olympic champion. Our 20 and 23 years-old champions showed that they are the best and do not have competitors. They should take part in summer Olympic games in Tokyo and try to prove the same there as well”, informed Gagik Tsarukyan.

Ashot HAKOBYAN